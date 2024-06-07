​​Marucci, Victus to become the official bats of Major League Baseball

Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports on Friday announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Major League Baseball for its Marucci and Victus brands to become the official bats of MLB.

The agreement also provides for the exclusive rights to use MLB trademarks in connection with the company’s Smart Bat products featuring embedded Diamond Kinetics bat sensors.

The license agreement will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, and continue through Dec. 31, 2028.

Lizard Skins, another brand in Marucci Sports’ portfolio, is currently the official bat grip of MLB.

Marucci Sports solidified its position as one of the Capital City’s fastest-growing companies in 2020 when it sold to Compass Diversified Holdings for $200 million. Then, in 2023, the company was sold again—this time to Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a staggering $572 million.

