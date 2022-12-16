Marucci Sports planning a 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Geismar 

Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports today announced plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot distribution center at the new Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park in Geismar.

In its announcement, Marucci says it has outgrown its existing distribution capacity on Siegen Lane. Marucci will be the anchor tenant of Rivermark 185, which will have 200,000 square feet of space.

“This expansion is vital to our continued success. This new facility will allow us to gain efficiencies and fuel our mission of getting the best gear into the hands of today’s elite athletes,” says Marucci co-founder and CEO Kurt Ainsworth, in a prepared statement.

Marucci Sports’ headquarters will remain on McCann Drive, flanked by the Marucci Clubhouse, a baseball and softball training facility and retail store facing Siegen Lane.

Product testing and innovation will remain at its headquarters, with the addition of the Baseball Performance Lab and Marucci’s wood bat manufacturing operation.

Founded in 2009, Marucci was sold to Compass Diversified Holdings for $200 million in 2020.