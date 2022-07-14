Martin Wine Cellar expands offerings with deli sandwiches, salads 

For years, Martin Wine Cellar’s New Orleans and Metairie locations have been known not just for their interesting wines, but also as great spots to grab a bite. Gourmet sandwiches, sides and salads served with rotating wines by the glass are mainstays of a menu that first took root at the store’s Uptown New Orleans location in 1977.

Martin first opened in the Crescent City in 1946.

And while the wine store has had a presence in Baton Rouge since 2006, it wasn’t until a few months ago that local fans got the full deli experience. That finally happened after Martin shifted operations from its longtime Perkins Palm location to new digs on Moss Side Lane.

“We built this building on Moss Side Lane specifically so we could open a deli,” says general manager Melissa Palfrey. “We have room for dining in and eating on the patio.”

While the Moss Side Lane location has been open since late 2021, the deli quietly opened in April. Word has since traveled to a growing number of diners, including locals familiar with Martin’s delis, as well as new adapters.

“It’s been going really well,” Palfrey says. “Lately, it’s been super busy.”

