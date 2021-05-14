Marsh Dog closing after nearly 10 years

After nearly a decade in business, Baton Rouge-based Marsh Dog, which made all-natural dog treats using meat from the wild nutria that are ravaging the state’s coastline, is closing its doors.

Attorney Hansel Harlan, who co-owned the company with several family members, says demand for Marsh Dog’s high-protein, low-fat nutria treats was steady, but the pandemic took a toll on the company’s bottom line.

“It was the pandemic and poor timing,” says Harlan, who explains Marsh Dog had invested heavily in a national expansion in late 2019 and had planned to spend 2020 traveling to trade shows around the country. “All the shows were canceled so we spent last year just trying to survive and now we’re on the back side of that and it’s just too much to invest all that money again.”

Staying small and remaining regional, where Marsh Dog has a loyal following, wasn’t an option either because the company’s cost of procuring fresh nutria meat is high, yet it has to keep its margins low to stay competitive with other dog treats on the national market.

“For the more general populace, who are not quite as in tune with our mission, our prices have to be in line with our competitors’ so that makes our margins smaller, which means we needed to increase our volume,” he says. “So we tried to gear up and go national.”

Harlan and his sister, Veni Harlan, conceived of the idea for Marsh Dog in 2012, as a way both to address the state’s invasive wild nutria population, which destroys some 100,000 acres of coastal wetlands per year, and also provide dogs with a healthy, all-natural snack.

In the years since, the state has created a nutria bounty program, which pays hunters to kill and collect nutria meat. Still, that program costs taxpayers about $6 million a year.

Harlan says the family had hoped lawmakers might help subsidize the company, since it’s working to address a problem that costs the state money. But that didn’t happen.

He still believes in the concept and hopes someone “will follow in our tracks.”

In the meantime, he’s getting calls from disappointed dog owners, who are trying to buy up the last of the company’s remaining inventory.

“I’m being inundated with emails,” he says. “Everyone has always been so supportive of our concepts and our products so they’re just grieving.”