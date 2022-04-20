Mark Cuban: AI is key for company to be successful

Don’t hesitate to invest in artificial intelligence, says Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, even if the payoff isn’t immediate.

When it comes to emerging technology, Cuban says, all roads lead to AI. If companies want to scale their organizations, then they should dive headfirst into artificial intelligence, he tells Inc.

There’s a number of applications to disperse AI within a company, including automation and customer engagement. Using AI can also make companies more efficient and shave off time employees spend condusting manual tests.

If you’re concerned about being too early a user, Cuban says you should still take that risk, even if some believe gains made from integrating the technology aren’t immediate.

The payoff from AI is a function of experience that pays off over time, Cuban says, as new technology is created. Getting a foot in the door will allow a company to get a head start.

“It’s going to be wrong almost as much as it’s right,” he says, “but it’s going to uncover things that you might not otherwise be aware of, and you can continuously train it to make it smarter.”