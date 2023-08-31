Marathon’s refinery downriver has recent history of accidents and chemical leaks 

The Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, where a large chemical fire forced evacuations last week, has had more than a dozen emergency incidents within the past five years, state records indicate. While several were minor, two of the events injured workers and most began with leaks from pipelines or storage tanks.

A review of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality records show the Marathon refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish has reported 14 emergency incidents since 2019, not including the most recent fire that burned for seven hours Friday after a naphtha liquid leaked from a storage tank and ignited.

According to the records, half of the occurrences were last year, and nine involved chemicals leaking from containment vessels or pipelines, which LDEQ classifies as solid waste pollution incidents.

One recent event occurred Feb. 20 when a heated asphalt tank lost 193 gallons of liquid asphalt into the soil over a 50-foot area. In Louisiana, the reportable quantity—the threshold at which facilities must report an unauthorized release—for asphalt is one barrel. This leak was the equivalent of 4.6 barrels.

On Nov. 20, 2022, a diesel pipeline ruptured, spilling 2.2 barrels (92 gallons) of diesel fuel onto the ground. The rupture occurred during hydrostatic testing, a process in which a pipe or tank is subjected to high pressures to test for leaks.

Perhaps the most severe accident occurred last fall when a chemical fire burned two workers, one of whom had to be airlifted to a New Orleans hospital. The fire ignited Oct. 5, 2022, after a leak developed in the casing of a chemical pump, releasing butane and alkylate, a high-octane gasoline additive. It burned for over 10 hours before it was extinguished.

Seven months earlier, on Feb. 21, 2022, there was a pipe explosion and fire that injured four people and prompted road closures and a shelter-in-place order within the Marathon facility. The incident caused the company to revise some of its unit startup procedures.

Friday’s fire involved both a release of solid waste and air pollution. Marathon has said air monitoring has so far shown no impact to the nearby community, though LDEQ’s air monitoring results have not yet been finalized and released to the public.

Marathon has not responded to the requests from Louisiana Illuminator for comment, but the company has issued statements on social media regarding Friday’s fire, saying its cause remains under investigation. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.