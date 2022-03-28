Many who quit during the Great Resignation now wishing they hadn’t  

Most of the millions of Americans who quit jobs during the Great Resignation regret the move, don’t like their new position enough to stay or are searching for a new gig, according to a Harris Poll survey conducted March 18-20.

As USA Today reports, many workers acted hastily amid a pandemic that fostered severe worker shortages, a seismic shift to remote work and widespread burnout, employment experts say.

“People will make very fast moves,” says Kathryn Minshew, CEO of The Muse, an online job board and advice company that specializes in helping candidates find the best cultural fit. Then they wonder, “Did I just make a mistake?”

About 1 in 5 workers who quit during the past two years regrets having done so, and a similar percentage is remorseful about starting their new job, according to Harris Poll’s nationwide survey of about 2,000 adults. Read the full story.