Many who left their jobs within past two years now wish they hadn’t

Millions of people switched jobs during the past two years and now some of them are feeling the job-market equivalent of buyer’s remorse, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The monthly quit rate, a government measure of worker resignations, reached 2.9% in February, though those statistics don’t track how long workers stay in a role or whether they have resigned to take another job.

Recruiters who work with white-collar workers say many who jumped to new positions during the past year’s rush of job-changing have found that the roles are a poor fit, or the frustrations of their previous jobs exist in the new ones, too.

A large number of workers have returned to previous employers: So-called boomerangs accounted for 4.5% of all new hires among companies on LinkedIn in 2021, according to the professional networking site, up from 3.9% in 2019.

Partly driving the regret, recruiters say, is that people’s expectations of potential employers have rarely been higher: Candidates are requesting flexibility in their jobs, the highest possible salaries and quick decisions from companies. To be sure, workers have long wanted all three things, but rarely asked for them during a recruiting process. Read more.