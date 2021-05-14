Many US businesses hesitant to end mask requirements

Although federal health regulators have opened the door for many Americans to take off their masks, much of the business community isn’t ready to go along, reports The Wall Street Journal. Executives in sectors ranging from autos to retail say they’re still figuring out how to respond to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance, noting that it conflicts in many cases with state, local and other protocols specific to certain industries.

Automakers General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. say they are sticking with existing policies while awaiting guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has jurisdiction over their workplaces and still requires face coverings and social distancing.

Walmart Inc. and other national retailers said they are reviewing the CDC’s changes. Kroger Co., the nation’s biggest supermarket chain, says it will still require masks and encourage social distancing. The company is asking employees for feedback as it reviews safety practices and the latest CDC guidance.

Another grocer, Trader Joe’s, says it will drop its mask requirements for vaccinated customers. “We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials,” the company posted on Twitter. It won’t require proof of vaccination for those who forgo masks, a spokesperson says.

The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance themselves during outdoor or indoor activities, large or small, in most settings.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group, says the CDC’s mask announcement creates ambiguity since it doesn’t align with state and local orders. The group asked customers who decline to wear masks to shop online or use curbside pickup services.

Restaurants face complicated decisions in part because they have employees and customers who could be unvaccinated, and operators can’t easily distinguish who has been inoculated and who hasn’t. Many also face state and local regulations that require mask-wearing on their premises.

While restaurants want to return to normal so they can get more business, they also want diners to feel safe enough to return, says the National Restaurant Association, which has decided not to update its masking guidance immediately. Read the full story here.