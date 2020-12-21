Many large companies say they won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers  

Some of America’s largest businesses say they will encourage—but not mandate—employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, using a mix of incentives and consequences to ensure as many workers as possible are inoculated.

Facebook, Marriott International and Discover Financial Services are among big employers saying they will urge vaccinations and highlight the benefits of doing so but stop short of requiring them, The Wall Street Journal reports. The vaccines are likely to be available to anyone in the U.S. who wants one by the end of the second quarter, federal officials said this week.

Almost half of 30 large employers who responded to a Dec. 3 poll from employee benefits industry group Employer Health Innovation Roundtable said they weren’t considering a vaccine mandate. Another 24% said they were addressing the issue on a state-by-state or county-by-county basis.

Some employers plan to provide 401(k) or other cash incentives to staff, as they do to encourage use of other wellness benefits, or bar unvaccinated employees from certain activities. Several executives have said they would offer their corporate facilities to public-health officials as vaccine administration sites in making shots convenient for workers.

In the Baton Rouge area, several major local employers are not yet ready to say whether they’ll make inoculation mandatory or voluntary among their workforce. LSU, ExxonMobil, Turner Industries and Valluzzo Companies are all either undecided or not planning to mandate the shots. Read the full story.