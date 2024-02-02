Many executives are hesitant to deploy AI despite acknowledging its benefits

A recent survey shows many businesses have no plans to try out artificial intelligence technology, and many executives say they have no idea as to how good their employees are at using AI for work purposes, Inc. reports.

Pluralsight, an online education company headquartered in Draper, Utah, recently surveyed 1,200 company leaders and IT professionals in the U.S. and U.K. on their AI deployment plans.

About 25% of the organizations surveyed said they don’t have plans to deploy AI, while 20% already have and 55% plan to.

The hesitation stems from inadequate budget or talent required to use the new tools properly. A majority of the professionals acknowledge that hesitation could be disastrous in the long run, with 94% of executives and 92% of IT professionals sharing that organizations investing in AI in the near future will be better able to compete, according to the report. Read the full analysis of the survey from Inc.