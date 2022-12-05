Manufacturing is weak across US, but services sector thriving 

The manufacturing sector has fallen into a funk, but services business are in anything but that, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Institute for Supply Management said this morning that its index of service-sector activity rose to 56.5 for November from October’s 54.4, keeping it comfortably above 50, the break line between expansion and contraction. The details of the report were good, showing employment picking up and supply-chain problems easing.

However, ISM’s November manufacturing index last Friday wasn’t so cheery. It slipped to 49 from 50.2 a month earlier, marking the first drop below 50 since May 2020.

The different directions the services and manufacturing indexes have taken aren’t hard to explain. The appetite for goods set off by the pandemic has begun to ease, and more Americans are re-engaging with services such as travel—in part because high goods inflation pushes the trade-off between spending money on goods and spending money on services in services’ direction. Moreover, U.S. manufacturers are far more exposed to the global economy than services businesses are, so the combination of weakness overseas and a strong dollar is hurting them more. Read the full story (subscription).