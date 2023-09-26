Manship family names next CEO as business enters fourth generation of leadership 

Jake Manship has been appointed president and CEO of WBRZ-TV, KRGV-TV Texas and the rest of the Manship family’s business lines, WBRZ-TV reports

A fourth-generation broadcaster, Jake Manship takes over management of the multi-television station firm from his uncle Richard Manship, who remains board chair overseeing the family’s outlets. Richard Manship has guided the Louisiana and Texas broadcasting channels for more than 40 years.

For the last 10 years, the pair have worked together at WBRZ-TV. Previously, the younger Manship helped manage the family’s print portfolio, which included The Advocate, before the publications were sold.

WBRZ-TV and KRGV-TV and the stations’ family of channels are among the few remaining broadcast outlets under local family control. WBRZ-TV is the only locally owned television news station in Baton Rouge and one of only two in Louisiana. Similarly, KRGV is among a handful of Texas stations not owned by a conglomerate. Read the full story.