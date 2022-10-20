Managers don’t think workers are giving their all when remote 

While many remote and hybrid workers fear being forgotten by supervisors, the current state of work has given managers a worry of their own—that employees could be up to anything while working from home, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A lot of executives never liked the pandemic-prompted remote work, but figured things would be back to normal by now. However, office occupancy remains below 50%, causing their misgivings to grow.

“Productivity paranoia,” coined by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, is the new term to describe the not-so-new concern that workers aren’t as effective (or honest) at home, and it appears to be intensifying amid recession forecasts. Some 85% of leaders in a recent Microsoft survey said hybrid arrangements make it hard for them to know how productive employees really are.

In a Fiverr Business survey of 1,000 U.S. managers published this month, one-third said they want employees to return full time because people are more motivated when superiors have eyes on them. Read the full story (subscription).