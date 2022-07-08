Managers are joining the Great Resignation, too 

Employees are still leaving jobs in droves—as many as 60,000 Louisiana workers quit in April—but the Great Resignation is also impacting people higher up in company structures, Vox reports.

Business analytics provider Visier finds that resignation rates among managers went from 3.8% in the first half of 2021 to 5% in the first half of 2022, which represents an even bigger jump than for non-managers.

Gusto, which provides payroll, benefits, and human resource management software, found that quit rates among managers remained at the same peak level in June as they were last year, while those for non-managers have declined.

The departure of bosses was also evident on job platform ZipRecruiter, which says job postings for managerial positions are growing at a faster rate than job listings at large, and currently account for 12% of job postings, up from 10% in June of last year. Read the full story from Vox.