Mallard Bay wins funding from largest student startup competition 

The LSU students and alumni who launched the tech startup company Mallard Bay were the first entrepreneurs from the university to compete in the Rice Business Plan Competition, the world’s largest student startup competition, and took home more than $200,000 in prizes earlier this week.

“We left the competition with clarity in our growth plan and a variety of contacts to help us grow our business,” says co-founder and chief growth officer Joel Moreau, who is completing his master’s degree in finance at LSU next month.

After three days of pitching and competing against other student entrepreneurs, Mallard Bay won $141,500 in cash investments and $75,000 in in-kind services.

Mallard Bay is an online marketplace for guides, outfitters, charter captains and lodging for people looking to book hunting and fishing trips. It was co-founded by recent LSU graduate Logan Meaux—who also happens to be the son of Waitr founder Chris Meaux.

Mallard Bay launched in November 2021 and has garnered significant early traction, adding more than 120 outfitters and charters to the platform. The company now has offices at LSU Innovation Park. Read more about the competition and Mallard Bay from LSU.