Mall of Louisiana entertainment center slated for summer opening

The Dallas-based entertainment company, which offers bowling, laser tag, arcades, ropes courses, food and alcohol, will take the spot left vacant by hhgregg, which shuttered in 2017 amid financial struggles, as well as expand the space.

The city-parish issued a permit in October for some $1.4 million-worth of site work and an another permit was issued Monday for the construction of a new 49,450-square-foot building for the family entertainment center. The value of the addition is estimated at $6.6 million, according to online records.

A representative of Main Event Entertainment was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

Centers range from 45,000 to 75,000 square feet, according to a company fact sheet, and each location employs nearly 150 full- and part-time positions. Founded in 1998 in Plano, Texas, Main Event is a subsidiary of Australia-based Ardent Leisure Group.

The company initially planned to open at Siegen Lane Marketplace, on the former site of Tinseltown but scrapped the plans in favor of the Mall of Louisiana location. Another Dallas-based entertainment company, TopGolf, snagged the site instead and is scheduled to open their $10 million facility early next year.