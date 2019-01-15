Malaria vaccine one of 12 new LSU LIFT2 grant recipients

A malaria vaccine is among 12 new technologies that will receive financial support from the LSU Board of Supervisors through its Leverage Innovation for Technology Transfer, or LIFT2, grant program during its ninth round of funding.

Paul Rider, an assistant professor with the LSU Department of Pathobiological Sciences Research, is working on quantifying the specific anti-malaria immune responses generated by vaccination. He’s one recipient of the grant, which awards up to $50,000 to researchers twice a year as they advance their technologies from the lab to the marketplace.

The 11 other recent LIFT2 grant recipients range from improving the drilling process for shale oil, to eco-friendly ways to cleanup oil spills and to a variety of health initiatives. Read the full list of grant recipients.