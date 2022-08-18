Making LSAT scores optional gains more support among law school leaders

Officials with the LSU Law Center say the school has yet to take a formal position on ongoing discussions about a proposal to make LSAT scores optional for admissions that is under consideration by the American Bar Association.

LSU’s wait-and-see approach runs counter to the growing group of law school chancellors, deans and professors around the nation calling for the repeal of Standard 503, which requires nearly all applicants to submit standardized scores for admission to J.D. programs. The issue is highlighted in a recent news story from Law.com and in an opinion piece published in Bloomberg Law.

The authors of the Bloomberg piece argue that the mandate doesn’t allow schools enough flexibility in their decision-making process to both advance diversity and admit students whom they believe will make the best lawyers.

To make their case, the authors cite a study showing that white test-takers score an average of 10 points higher on the LSAT than Black test-takers, with Native American and Hispanic test-takers exhibiting similar results.

The disparity between the performance of different races and ethnicities on standardized entrance exams puts law schools in a Catch-22, the authors contend.

On one hand, ABA standards require law schools to guarantee equal opportunity and advance diversity. However, many states also prohibit law schools from considering factors like race in their admissions decisions. This prevents law schools from being able to contextualize exam results in their admissions decisions, giving one group of students a disproportionate advantage over others with no way to compensate.

Southern University Law Center Chancellor John Pierre was one of the authors of the Bloomberg Law article. Read about his perspective on the proposal in a previous Daily Report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify details surrounding LSU’s comment and what was published in Bloomberg.