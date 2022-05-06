Majority of workers would consider quitting if called back in-office full-time

When businesses first started talking about “Zoom fatigue” two years ago, it seemed like workers’ tolerance for remote work had a set limit, but now it seems like most people still enjoy working from home, according to a Pew Research Center study published this week.

As Business Insider reports, nearly 75% of workers who use video conferencing said they were actually fine with the amount of time they spend on video calls. And about 6 in 10 of Americans who can work from home actually do all or most of the time, although the total number of people who do work from home is shrinking.

These new preferences are clashing with employer demands as the pandemic stretches into its third year. Cases are relatively low in Louisiana right now, but are rising across a majority of the U.S. Desire for remote work options has been an important factor in the country’s “Great Resignation” over the past year, due to accompanying flexibility, fear of COVID-19 exposure, and a lack of childcare options.

Remote work is even becoming a make-or-break factor for many job hunters. Two-thirds of the global workforce (64%) said that they have or would consider looking for a new job if their employer wanted them to return to the office full-time, according to a recent ADP survey of 32,000 people. Read the full story.