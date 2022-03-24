Majority of US small businesses have had to increase prices 

About three-quarters (73%) of small business owners have increased their average selling prices due to supply chain disruptions and/or increased compensation due to staffing shortages, according to a new survey from NFIB Research Center.
NFIB’s latest COVID-19 survey was conducted March 10-11, with 605 responses collected.
“The small business recovery continues to be held back due to soaring inflation, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and staffing shortages,” says Holly Wade, executive director of NFIB’s Research Center. “Most small business owners have raised their prices to adjust to the numerous challenges they are facing.”
Key findings include:
- Of businesses who raised prices, 44% have raised them by 10% or more, another 30% have raised prices by 5% to 9.9%.
- Over half (51%) of small business owners reported that supply chain disruptions had a significant impact on their business. Another 30% reported a moderate impact and 14% reported a mild impact.
- Eighty percent of small business owners experiencing supply chain disruptions reported that the disruption is causing lost sales.
- Twenty-four percent of owners are currently experiencing a significant staffing shortage and another 18% are experiencing a moderate shortage. See the report.