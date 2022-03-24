Majority of US small businesses have had to increase prices 

About three-quarters (73%) of small business owners have increased their average selling prices due to supply chain disruptions and/or increased compensation due to staffing shortages, according to a new survey from NFIB Research Center.

NFIB’s latest COVID-19 survey was conducted March 10-11, with 605 responses collected.

“The small business recovery continues to be held back due to soaring inflation, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and staffing shortages,” says Holly Wade, executive director of NFIB’s Research Center. “Most small business owners have raised their prices to adjust to the numerous challenges they are facing.”

Key findings include: