Majority of ‘unlicensed’ sites for nursing home evacuations deemed unfit

The Louisiana Department of Health has concluded that most of the “unlicensed” shelters that nursing homes from hurricane-prone parishes planned to use as evacuation sites are unfit for that purpose.

New information the agency released Thursday signals that Louisiana’s problems with nursing home hurricane preparedness extend beyond the now-shuttered operations of Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean.

Hundreds of nursing home residents in southeast Louisiana may still be at risk for evacuating to inadequate or unsafe shelters through the end of this hurricane season, according to limited data the health department provided.

During inspections in May and June, health officials concluded that eight of the 12 “unlicensed” evacuation sites for nursing homes in Louisiana’s 22 most hurricane-prone parishes were “not recommended.”

The four remaining “unlicensed” shelters also need upgrades but did not elicit “significant concerns,” according to a presentation made Thursday to the Nurshing Home Emergency Preparedness Review Committee.

The health department declined to release a list of the problematic evacuation shelters or the nursing homes that planned to use them. The agency also said it cannot legally stop nursing homes from evacuating to these problematic locations until the middle of next year.

“If they still want to use those spots, they can,” said Stephen Russo, the health department’s director of legal, audit and regulatory affairs, in an interview. “I don’t believe we can proactively block it.” Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.