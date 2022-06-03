Majority of small business owners still struggling to fill open positions 

According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, the labor shortage continues to be a challenge for small businesses with 51% of small business owners reporting job openings they could not fill in the current period, up four percentage points from April and matching the 48-year record high set in September.

Twenty-three percent of owners reported labor quality was their top business problem, second to inflation. Twelve percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem.

“The labor force participation rate is slowly rising but small businesses continue to have a hard time filling their open positions,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg, in a prepared statement. “The number of job openings continues to exceed the number of unemployed workers, which has produced a tight labor market and added pressure on wage levels.”

Overall, 67% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in May, up eight percentage points from April. Ninety-two percent of those owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Thirty-three percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 28% reported none.

Nearly half of business owners (49%) reported raising compensation, up three points from April and one point below the 48-year record high set in January. A net 25% of owners plan to raise compensation in the next three months. See NFIB’s report.