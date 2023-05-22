Magpie Cafe changes ownership

The couple behind Magpie Cafe have sold the business, it was announced over the weekend.

James and Lina Jacobs founded Magpie Cafe on Perkins Road, in the former Perkins Road Parlour, in 2012, specializing in coffees and other offerings with local and seasonal ingredients. The pair expanded the brand to a satellite location in the Pointe Marie development as well as a second cafe, which operated in the redeveloped Commerce Building from 2016 to 2019.

“Magpie was created from our passion for craft coffee, seasonal foods, scratch baking and community,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “It was the next chapter in our lives after leaving corporate jobs … it is bittersweet to announce that our time at Magpie now comes to a close, as does our time in Baton Rouge.”

It is unclear who is taking over the company but the weekend announcement states that the couple taking over the business “have been customers of the cafe from the start.” The Jacobses were unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.