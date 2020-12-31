LWCC buys Mestizo restaurant property for nearly $2.2M

The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. has bought the Mestizo restaurant property, expanding the company’s footprint near its eight-story office building on S. Acadian Thruway.

In a deal filed earlier this week, LWCC acquired the property from Kavanaugh and Tudor Company for nearly $2.2 million.

The property is still subject to the lease agreement with Mestizo to use the property, according to sales documents.

LWCC has acquired several properties in the immediate area of its offices in the past 15 months. In late 2019, the organization bought the 2.7-acre shuttered La Quinta Inn property, adjacent to its offices at S. Acadian Thruway and Bawell Street. Months later, LWCC closed on a deal to buy the also-closed Red Roof Inn property.