LWC website outage delays unemployment benefit payments

Roughly 76,000 unemployed Louisianans are in limbo after the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE website was taken offline on Wednesday in response to an attempted malware attack.

As The Center Square reports, the state’s labor exchanges and unemployment claims systems were shut down Wednesday by Geographic Solutions, a state contractor, after the company discovered an attempted malware attack that also impacted as many as 40 other states and the District of Columbia.

GSI told state officials there was no data breach from the HiRE website, which is used for unemployment claims, job searches and other functions.

“The outage impacts the nearly 11,000 people currently filing continued claims for unemployment in Louisiana. GSI has prioritized Louisiana for restoring the HiRE website, and we remain fully committed to working with them to bring our systems back online as soon as possible,” according to a Louisiana Workforce Commission statement.

State officials allege the outage will not prevent otherwise eligible claimants from receiving unemployment benefits, though payments will be delayed.

“For HiRE users who filed weekly certifications prior to the system outage but have not yet received payment, LWC will prioritize ensuring payments are issued promptly once the website is back online,” the statement read. “LWC will issue further instructions to users who have not yet filed a weekly certification, once access to the HiRE site has been restored to ensure all eligible users have an opportunity to file claims.”

LWC said Wednesday that officials expect the system to be restored “within the next 72 hours.” Read the full story.