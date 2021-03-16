LWC website down as agency updates for American Rescue Plan Act

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says its website is currently down and has been for the past two days so technicians can program and test it.

LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie says the website needed to be programmed and tested due to President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan Act into law March 11, WAFB-TV reports. The bill extends federal unemployment insurance benefits until Sept. 6.

“With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants’ filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed,” Dejoie says in a statement to WAFB.

Claimants will be able to file unemployment claims this week and payments will be processed this week, according to the LWC.

Dejoie expects the system to be fully functional no later than noon on Wednesday. See the full story.