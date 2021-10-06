LWC launching new programs to help those affected by Ida

The Louisiana Workforce Commission was awarded $5 million as part of a National Dislocated Worker Grant and is using the funds to launch programs to support jobs and recovery programs following Hurricane Ida, LWC announced today.

The $5 million was the first part of the award, which could increase to as much as $10 million.

Through the programs, LWC will provide jobs focused on debris cleanup, food, water, humanitarian aid and other statewide recovery efforts.

The jobs will be available for eligible individuals within the disaster area. Displaced workers interested in applying can begin the application process on LWC’s website.