Lumber prices falling, but Baton Rouge builders yet to see effects

Lumber prices are falling across the country after more than a year of the wood being hard to find, hard to ship, and expensive to buy. However, it may take a while for the Baton Rouge area to see any relief.

Consumers heard prices have fallen, says Russell Alleman, owner of Manchac Homes, but they’re asking builders why they’re still seeing higher costs. The answer is that Baton Rouge has to deplete the higher-priced inventory out of its lumber yards before buyers will see a price decrease.

So when will that occur? Alleman isn’t sure.

“We’ve been doing this for a year and a half,” he says. “They tell us something will go down, but then it goes up again, sometimes higher than before.”

When lumber costs go down, that can lower home prices. However, it’s not just lumber that’s expensive these days, Alleman says. Lumber was one of the first homebuilding items to see a price spike, but when putting together quotes for homes, Alleman says prices have increased for items across the board.

Lumber prices started falling nationally in recent weeks as the industry adjusted to the post-pandemic economy, Axios reports. The lumber industry increased staffing, while trucking and rail shipments began loosening.