LUBA Workers’ Comp acquires Florida-based FHM Insurance Co. 

Baton Rouge-based LUBA Workers’ Comp, a 30-year-old regional casualty insurance company that covers businesses across the Gulf South, has announced plans to acquire Florida-based FHM Insurance Company.

FHM Insurance, founded in 1954, provides workers’ compensation coverage through independent agents across seven states. FHM will keep its name and offices in Florida. Financial details of the acquisition were not released.

“This alignment will enable us to offer competitive options across a combined geographical footprint,” says David Bondy, founder and CEO of LUBA Workers’ Comp. “The joining of LUBA Workers’ Comp and FHM Insurance Company means we will be offering nearly a century of combined industry knowledge.”

LUBA Workers’ Comp and FHM will provide workers’ compensation coverage in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.