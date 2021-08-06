LSU’s Tate names ex-colleague to newly created of VP for strategy

LSU President William Tate has named a former colleague from the University of South Carolina, Mark Bieger, to the newly created position of vice president for strategy.

Bieger, who most recently served as chief of staff to the president at South Carolina, where Tate was provost, will report directly to Tate. According to a statement from the university, he will be charged with helping improve organizational alignment of all LSU campuses throughout the state and helping drive the implementation of top priorities.

“Mark Bieger operates at an elite level in the areas of strategic planning and building bridges across organizations,” Tate says. “His commitment to higher education in terms of making it accessible, affordable, and research driven align with a scholarship first agenda. He will add value to our leadership team and the community.”

The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting earlier today approved the creation of Bieger’s position, which pays $260,000 a year.

Bieger—a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who spent 28 years in military leadership before transitioning to academia in 2019—joins interim Executive Vice President and Provost Matt Lee and Special Advisor on Science Cynthia Peterson as the newest additions to Tate’s leadership team.

At South Carolina, Bieger’s responsibilities included “coordinating and synchronizing the strategic efforts of the university and the numerous activities in the accomplishment of the academic, research and athletic mission and pursuit of the university vision,” the LSU statement says.

At LSU, he will work with the president and other high-level administrators on outlining and implementing strategic university objectives, the LSU statement says. The position will seek opportunities to improve organizational effectiveness, lead the development of immediate and long-term strategic plans, and establish scalable processes and strategies for the optimal use of resources and human capital.

LSU professor Kevin Cope, vice president of the Association of Louisiana Faculty Senates, says it’s not unusual for Tate to bring in new administrators—or to expand the administration.

“This is part of the general process in academia, especially when an institution is in trouble or has problems, as LSU had in recent months,” says Cope, a former longtime president of the LSU Faculty Senate and frequent critic of the administration. “They expand the administration, though I find this something of a curious turn. What exactly does vice president of strategy mean?”

The announcement of Bieger’s appointment comes a day after Tate announced longtime AgCenter Vice President Bill Richardson, who also served as Dean of the College of Agriculture, had resigned and returned to faculty.

Earlier this summer, Tate removed Stacia Haynie from her post as provost and executive vice president.

