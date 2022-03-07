LSU’s ‘Sputnik moment’ requires $100M investment by state, Tate says

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, it ignited the space race and led the U.S. to create NASA and pass the National Defense Education Act, which boosted funding for science and mathematics education.

LSU President William Tate cites those investments in calling for $100 million in state money to strengthen LSU in five key areas.

“We are now in this generation’s Sputnik moment,” he told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. “We have to knit together our assets.”

The $100 million fund, separate from the annual budget requests every college and university makes, would help LSU hire top-flight faculty and build out infrastructure to support them, which in turn would attract additional federal research dollars, officials say.

The “pentagon” of research areas Tate says LSU should focus on are:

Cancer: Tate says no single goal is more important to him than establishing Louisiana’s first NCI-Designated Cancer Center. A recently announced partnership involving LSU Health New Orleans and LCMC Health Cancer Center is supposed to be a step in that direction.

Agriculture: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could disrupt food supplies and lead to a worldwide increase in food insecurity, which is also a problem for 21% of Louisiana residents. Tate says LSU officials have visited university ag centers in Kentucky and Georgia to look at how those centers bring together multiple disciplines.

Cybersecurity: Tate wants to draw on LSU’s early history as a military school to produce “cyber soldiers” to counter digital threats.

Energy: Russia’s ability to threaten its neighbors relies in large part on its status as an energy provider. “Europe will come to us for help,” Tate says.

Coastal science: Louisiana has the highest rate of coastal erosion in the nation, and solutions developed at LSU could be exported worldwide.

