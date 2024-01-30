LSU’s shift on diversity lacks transparency, critical input, faculty say 

Faculty members say LSU’s move away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language happened without their input and with little transparency after the fact.

LSU abruptly announced earlier this month it was renaming its Office of Civil Rights, Title IX and Inclusion to the Office of Civil Rights, Title IX and Engagement. Around the same time, the university deleted its diversity message from its website, and references to diversity and inclusion were dropped from numerous LSU webpages.

In weeks that have followed, LSU’s leadership has been repeatedly criticized by faculty, staff and students who do not understand why the changes were made—or what it means for the university community moving forward.

Last Wednesday, in their first public comments since the changes took effect, LSU President William Tate and Vice President for Civil Rights, Title IX and Engagement Todd Manuel left the public with more questions than answers—and haven’t responded to those questions since then.

When asked after the meeting whether he would take questions from the news media, Tate replied “nope,” pantomiming locking his mouth and throwing away the key, and walked away. When pressed, Tate responded to a single question: Has LSU been contacted by the Claremont Institute, an anti-DEI organization that is targeting Louisiana for DEI policy-rollback legislation? Claremont has not contacted the administration, Tate said, and then responded to further questions with the same lock-and-throw-away-the-key gesture.

A spokesperson for the university also declined to respond to a list of email questions.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.