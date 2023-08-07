LSU’s Foodii welcomes new startup businesses 

The LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, or Foodii, has welcomed six new tenants into its stable of food-based startup companies. The new tenants are:

River Road Gifts – vanilla Infused sugar

Ethelene Pralines

Cassy’s Hibiscus Tea

Marguerite Enterprises – pralines

Tre’s Street Kitchen – barbeque sauce

Corner Store Spreads – mustards

Foodii provides startups looking to break into the food business with the resources necessary to succeed in the competitive landscape. Food entrepreneurs can start a business, process foods, as well as receive technical and marketing assistance, LSU AgCenter’s website says.

Currently, the program has more than 20 tenants selling products “anywhere from gelato to sour cream dips,” says Gaye Sandoz, the program’s coordinator.

Through additional funding from grants and the Legislature, Sandoz says services offered to entrepreneurs will continue to expand. One way this expansion will occur is with a new location on Gruyere Lane.

The new facility will consolidate four facilities around LSU’s campus into one with a retail store selling tenants’ products, as well as expand the program’s already active bottling plant. The new facility is expected to begin construction next year.

“Our main goal (with this) is to help anyone get started in the food business,” Sandoz says.