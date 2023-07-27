LSU’s Foodii continues to innovate by adding new revenue sources  

Since it opened in 2013 in a former poultry lab on the LSU campus, the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute has been best known for helping culinary entrepreneurs develop products and get them to market.

Hanley’s Foods salad dressings, Alvin Ray’s Bayou Best Pickles, City Gelato and Davey’s Salsa are a few of the dozens of small companies that have launched through Foodii, which provides accepted tenants $25-per-hour sanitary kitchen space, marketing support and food science research and labeling.

The tenant incubator remains the cornerstone of Foodii’s work, currently boasting a record 37 small food companies.

But behind the scenes, the decade-old entity has been steadily building out its higher revenue-generating ventures.

Along with a bottling facility that is filling a niche in the co-packing industry, Foodii also offers a sensory lab that food companies can hire to test new product ideas, and a food science division that provides clients with nutrition labeling and shelf stability studies.

A new retail store is also planned for the bottling facility, selling tenant products and prepared foods, says Gaye Sandoz, executive director.

