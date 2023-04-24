LSU’s decades-old faculty governance problem may get a virtual solution

LSU faculty governance is paralyzed by a decades-old oversight system, but a new legislative proposal has stumbled upon a potential solution.

At LSU, faculty governance is made up of two entities: the Faculty Senate, whose members are popularly elected representatives from each college; and the Faculty Council, made up of every faculty member at the university with the rank of instructor or higher.

Shared governance is a key tenet of American higher education, ensuring responsibility at a university is shared between administration, faculty and other constituencies within the school. But, thanks to bylaws that predate open meetings laws at LSU, the Faculty Council has to meet annually to approve any changes to the Faculty Senate’s constitution.

Largely because of the council’s size—1,600 members—it has only made a quorum once in the past two decades when the governing body was allowed to meet virtually in 2021 thanks to a state disaster declaration.

As a result, without the ability to update its constitution, the Faculty Senate often falls into debates over what is practical versus what is legal, stalling any decisions.

Senate Bill 201, sponsored by state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would create a framework to allow remote meetings of advisory councils, or those without any decision-making authority, that would facilitate public participation.

Dan Tirone, LSU Faculty Senate vice president, says he believes the council will be much more likely to meet quorum at next year’s meeting if Hewitt’s bill passes. At this year’s meeting, held on April 17, the council fell approximately 70 members short of the required count, meaning that they could not approve a new version of the constitution, which has not been updated in nearly 20 years. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.