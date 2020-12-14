LSU’s bendable concrete project hits breakthrough with sugarcane byproduct 

The quest by LSU construction management researchers to develop an engineered cementitious composite, or bendable concrete, continues.

Last year, researchers constructed three 60-foot-long overlay sections on top of a section of deteriorated asphalt at the Louisiana Transportation Research Center, but they have recently discovered that swapping the sand used with ash from sugarcane bagasse makes the concrete stronger and more flexible, according to an LSU announcement. Sugarcane bagasse is the dry pulpy fibrous residue that remains after sugarcane or sorghum stalks are crushed to extract their juice.

The findings bring the project closer to large-scale manufacturing because the ash is cheaper and more readily available, given the amount south Louisiana sugarcane production, says Gabriel Arce, assistant professor in the department of construction management.

The project is funded by Tran-SET, a collaborative partnership between nine major institutions and two community colleges, led by LSU, and established to address the accelerated deterioration of transportation infrastructure through “cutting-edge technologies, novel materials, and innovative construction management processes.” The Lemoine Company, Quality Concrete, and the Concrete & Aggregates Association of Louisiana have donated materials, equipment, and labor. Read the full announcement.