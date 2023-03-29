LSU’s Angel Reese leading college basketball in NIL deals 

Star LSU basketball forward Angel Reese has the most name, image and likeness deals in all of college basketball, according to a report from SponsorUnited, which tracks NIL deals.

Reese—who says a part of why she chose to transfer to LSU from the University of Maryland last year was the school’s robust NIL program—currently has 17 deals to her name. Miami’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder are just behind Reese with 16 deals, Just Women’s Sports reports.

“When I came here on my visit, they had their own NIL program, and that was just something that I have never seen before, where they can help me brand myself, help me with taxes, things you really don’t learn in school,” Reese said on a recent episode of the Outta Pocket podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Women’s basketball NIL deals increased by 186% this season compared to last season, while men’s basketball deals increased by 67%. SponsorUnited analyzed data from Oct. 1, 2022, through March 1, 2023, to create its report. Read the full story.