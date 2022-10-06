LSU’s 2023 baseball season ticket prices increasing

When LSU baseball season ticket renewal opened Sept. 19, some fans discovered their seats would cost extra for the coming season.

The decision to increase prices was driven by data, says Cody Worsham, chief brand officer for LSU athletics.

Before the price increases were announced, he says the organization conducted a market data analysis of the secondary market, such as Stubhub, to determine the true value of Alex Box Stadium’s best seats.

Data showed that LSU was undervaluing those seats compared to their rates on the secondary market, so the organization increased prices to reflect their true market value.

“It was really just a market data analysis. Looking at what they were [reselling] for, we felt there was a little bit more demand there,” he says.

But the higher prices don’t appear to have affected fan interest in the team, which is ranked No. 1 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25 poll.

For example, the gold and green grandstand sections, which are both about 24% more expensive for 2023, have also seen the highest renewal rates. “We were seeing renewal rates over 94%, which is super high,” he explains.