LSU will serve as home for Louisiana Small Business Development Center 

LSU today announced it will serve as the new host organization for the statewide network that provides training and technical support to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center, or LSBDC, network consists of 10 regional offices and was previously hosted by Louisiana Delta Community College. A new state office will be established at LSU Innovation Park, where there is already an LSBDC office.

Over the past 15 years, the LSBDC network has provided 350,000 hours of entrepreneurial counseling to more than 55,000 entrepreneurs and offered over 5,000 training workshops and seminars to more than 92,000 attendees. LSBDC has helped 630 new businesses start up in Louisiana and created more than 3,500 jobs.

As the host organization, LSU will help manage the 10 regional offices and the approximately $4.4 million annual program budget funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development and the participating universities that house the regional SBDC offices.