LSU will incorporate AI into curriculum starting next spring

LSU is adding artificial intelligence classes to its curriculums starting with the upcoming spring 2024 semester.

The school’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences announced last week that an array of its spring 2024 courses would incorporate AI.

According to a press release, the AI-Engaged Classroom in Humanities and Social Sciences Initiative includes introductory, intermediate and advanced classes, offered by over 30 faculty members across eight departments in HSS, including English, sociology, political science, philosophy and religion, communication sciences and psychology.

The initiative will familiarize students with research methods in the era of AI, reflect on the challenges AI poses, and explore new forms of discovery with AI, with a focus on transparent and responsible use of AI in creating original material.

Specifically in the fields of psychology and communication sciences and disorders, courses at the intersection of AI-informed technology and clinical training will improve mental and developmental health outcomes, the press release adds. Read more.