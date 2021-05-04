LSU will be first university to put technology on the moon

As the U.S. heads to the moon next year, for the first time since 1972, technology built by LSU researchers and industry partners here in Baton Rouge will be an essential part of the mission.

The LSU-built Tiger Eye 1, a radiation detection device, is now officially on the manifest for the broader IM-1 mission, the first in a series of commercial flights that will bring science and technology to the lunar surface through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The device will send information back to NASA about the level of radiation there, and will help scientists prepare to send people in space more safely.

With Tiger Eye 1, LSU will be the first university in the world to put technology on the moon, according to an LSU announcement.

Students in several LSU colleges and schools are working on the Tiger Eye 1 device, under the direction of assistant professor Jeffery Chancellor in the LSU department of physics and astronomy. All are undergraduate seniors from Louisiana.

Haley Pellegrin of Bourg is a LaSpace Undergraduate Research Fellow and member of the SpaRTAN lab where she works on radiation shielding. Jacob Miller of Crowley is an electrical engineering major who builds new devices for medical applications. Katie Hostetler of Zachary is a graphic designer who creates art for LSU Athletics and this spring came up with the winning design for the Tiger Eye 1 mission patch. See the announcement.