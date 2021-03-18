LSU unveils two more online business programs

Even as LSU has been in the middle of a headline-grabbing sexual misconduct scandal, the university is moving forward with other efforts, including growing its online degree offerings.

The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business today launched an online Graduate Certificate in Emerging Information Technologies for Business and is now offering its Master of Public Administration program fully online from the LSU flagship campus. Both degrees are online-by-design, taught by the same faculty as the on-campus program, and supported through LSU Online & Continuing Education.

“The power of technology has transformed every aspect of business in this modern era, and we foresee the cloud and AI being two pillars that will serve as the organizing foundation for future companies,” says Andrew Schwarz, professor at the LSU Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship and Information Systems, in a prepared statement. “The GC Emerging IT was developed to prepare students not for what has occurred in the past, but what progressive companies will do to transform their industries in the future.”

The MPA is offered through the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business Department of Public Administration and is fully accredited by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration, or NASPAA. See the announcement.