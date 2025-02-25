LSU to host free cybersecurity seminar for small businesses

The LSU Cybersecurity Clinic on Friday will host a free seminar on cybersecurity for members of Louisiana’s small business community.

The seminar aims to help small businesses enhance their cybersecurity posture through three sessions:

Phishing With Friends: This session will cover the basics of threat and vulnerability assessments, focusing on the role of penetration testing in identifying security weaknesses. Attendees will learn how ethical hackers simulate attacks to find vulnerabilities before attackers do. A step-by-step overview of the penetration testing process will be provided and tips on incorporating regular testing to strengthen security will be offered.

The Value of Penetration Testing: This session will explore phishing attacks—their anatomy, and common variations like business email compromise and spear phishing. Attendees will learn how to spot phishing attempts and respond effectively. Strategies to reduce organizational risk through employee training, layered defenses and security culture will be provided.

Fortifying Access: This session will tackle the challenges of secure authentication, covering strong passwords, multifactor authentication and modern standards like biometrics and single sign-on. A live demo will highlight how easily weak passwords can be guessed. Attendees will learn how to mitigate threats, secure credentials and adopt affordable tools.

The seminar, presented in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at LSU, will take place on Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in room 1800 of LSU’s Business Education Complex. Prospective participants can register here.

LSU has in recent years worked to position itself as a leader in cybersecurity—an industry facing a glaring workforce shortage. Read more about that effort here.