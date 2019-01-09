LSU to build on football gameday upgrades implemented last year

LSU Athletics officials say they plan to continue several improvements made to the football gameday experience in 2018, which they hope have helped boost attendance.

LSU Sports Properties, the multimedia rights holder for LSU Athletics, has a multi-year contract with Dallas-based Blockparty. One football season into officially partnering with the tailgating vendor, LSU boasts the “fastest and greatest adoption rate of any such tailgate in college athletics,” says LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson.

“We expected the growth would be slow at first, but when we got into conference play and big home games, we were able to sell properties out,” Munson says, noting the Georgia and Alabama matchups were both sellouts.

Blockparty could not be reached for more sales information prior to this morning’s deadline, though they previously confirmed LSU’s statement. But the athletic department doesn’t receive any direct revenue from the profits; instead, it goes to LSU Sports Properties, which pays the department a certain fee Munson didn’t know offhand.

Still, Munson says they’ll continue making adjustments to the Blockparty experience at LSU, such as offering more live music. It’s one of many changes they made to the fan experience last season, based on regular survey results, that they want to continue in 2019.

Other changes included:

Adding another tailgating zone on the green space in front of Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway, which included activities for kids, a video board and concessions.

Adding wine to the menu for the new Tiger Stadium beer section The Chute, which Daily Report previously reported had maxed out on its 800-person capacity the first three home games of the season, as well as charging stations and another video board.

Offering Flex Passes , a more flexible football season ticket package.

While the NCAA hasn’t revealed attendance numbers yet, LSU’s efforts could pay off. In an early look, 24/7 Sports predicts Tiger Stadium brought in nearly 2,000 more fans on average per home game last year than they did in 2017. If true, that would make LSU the fifth-highest home attendance leader in college football for 2018.