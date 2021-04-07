LSU’s Title IX scandal expands beyond athletic department with sexual assault allegations against AgCenter researcher

While the scandal around LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations in the athletics department continues to grow, Daily Report has uncovered details of a Title IX case involving a researcher at the LSU AgCenter, who was disciplined in early 2017 for allegedly stalking, harassing and sexually assaulting a female graduate student.

The latest allegations of sexual assault expand the controversy beyond the athletics department and its football program, yet many of the same questions are being raised over how the matter was handled by university officials. Specifically, not only why, once the allegations were deemed credible, was the researcher allowed to remain employed at LSU but also why his academic tenure was restored three years after being “removed” as part of sanctions against him. Higher education experts say it’s highly unusual to remove and then later restore tenure.

The researcher in what an LSU official describes as a “highly unusual” case is Niranjan Baisakh, an associate professor, who joined the LSU AgCenter in 2004 as a postdoctoral researcher. Over the years, he was promoted to assistant professor and then to associate professor, gaining tenure along the way, according to campus sources familiar with the situation. He was also a prolific researcher and inventor, with several patent filings to his name, online records show.

But in September 2016, a female graduate student filed a complaint with LSU Police alleging that Baisakh, who was her professor and graduate research supervisor, had been sexually harassing and assaulting her since she entered the graduate program in 2014.

In the report, provided to Daily Report in response to a public records request, the victim describes how Baisakh would come into her office, lock the door and tell her about how “everyone in the department was having immoral relationships.”

He allegedly took unwanted pictures of her, hugged her and begged her, the report states, to “please love me, please be mine.”

The police report also details how his actions allegedly escalated over time. In late 2014, he allegedly touched her breast and kissed her, while they were in a greenhouse. When she pushed him away, he allegedly threatened to kill himself, telling her she would be responsible.

In 2015, the victim claims that he began showing up uninvited at her apartment as well as following her around campus, including to the store and to the gym. He also, according to the report, began coercing her to join him for drinks at The Chimes on Friday afternoons, telling her if she refused he would tell colleagues that her research was deficient.

The report goes on to describe how Baisakh allegedly became enraged in April 2016, when she refused to accompany him to The Chimes, a restaurant and bar located just outside the North Gates of LSU’s campus. He allegedly locked her office door before asking her to have sex with him, according to the report, allegedly removing his penis from his pants and restraining her when she tried to leave. The victim told police he then pushed her down, causing her to fall. She grabbed a knife from her desk and told him if he didn’t leave, she would hurt herself, the report says.

The victim, whose name was redacted in the report to protect her identity, had a victim’s rights advocate with her from the nonprofit Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response when she gave her statement to LSU Police, the report says. But she declined to press charges against Baisakh.

The report goes on to say that LSU Human Resources would issue a “no contact order to the professor and the female student will be moved to another professor for her research program.”

LSU officials said they can’t comment on the specifics of the case because it involves personnel matters, but according to multiple on-campus sources familiar with the situation, administrators within the AgCenter launched their own internal Title IX investigation into the matter after the police report was filed.

At the time, the university’s central Title IX office was less than two years old, though it was involved in the investigation as was the university’s general counsel, according to sources familiar with the situation.



Sources say the AgCenter’s Title IX probe took several months and ultimately determined there was enough merit to the complaint to take disciplinary action against Baisakh.

The terms of his sanction were highly unconventional, however: Baisakh’s academic tenure was “removed” for a period of at least three years, and he was effectively demoted, though he was allowed to continue at the AgCenter as a researcher. He was also barred from having any graduate students work for him.

Sources say both Baisakh and the victim agreed to the terms of the sanctions in March 2017. The victim has since moved out of state. She could not be reached for comment.

Even more unusual, Baisakh’s tenure was reinstated in March 2020 and he was again allowed to work directly with graduate research assistants. As recently as last month, two graduate students were working under him. Their sex was not immediately known.

Sources familiar with the situation say LSU AgCenter Vice President Bill Richardson approved reinstating Baisakh’s tenure.

Richardson did not return a call seeking comment and the AgCenter referred all questions to LSU University Relations.

Baisakh could not be reached for comment.

Though LSU officials say they cannot comment on specific personnel matters, LSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Jim Sabourin concedes the case raises several questions that the university is investigating.

“Our understanding is that there was a Title IX review back in 2016 that was really conducted by the AgCenter,” Sabourin says. “It’s unclear what specific role the central Title IX office had. But the individual was found in violation and the discipline was determined to be appropriate at that time. At the administration level, we have since learned of this individual’s reinstatement and we have a number of questions about that so we are undergoing a separate review.”

He adds: “Today, looking back, the case appears to be highly unusual. We do not necessarily have a full appreciation of all of the facts.”

Earlier this month, after university officials were made aware through the public records request of the unusual nature of Baisakh’s case, he was placed on suspension while the university investigates the handling of the matter, sources familiar with the situation say.

Sabourin could not comment on Baisakh’s current status.

Higher education experts say while it is not uncommon for professors accused in Title IX cases to be barred from working with graduate students, it is extremely unusual for a professor to temporarily lose then regain tenured status.

“I have never heard of that,” Inside Higher Ed Editor Scott Jaschick says. “Generally, tenure is something that is meant to be permanent. The big exception to that is in cases of gross misconduct, which would cover sexual harassment, but then it is revoked, not suspended and reinstated.”

Former longtime LSU Faculty Senate President Kevin Cope has also never heard of someone temporarily losing tenure, only to regain it.

“I think if that were actually presented in a courtroom it would be determined to be impossible because tenure is a thing in and of itself. It is inalienable. It is either there or it isn’t,” he says.

LSU has extensive detailed policies laying out the rules and procedures governing the process by which tenure is awarded and also the specific procedures that must be followed if a tenured faculty member is to be disciplined or dismissed.

The AgCenter, which remains somewhat independent from the overall LSU system—despite the 2016 effort to unite the campus under the One LSU strategic plan—has its own set of policies. In its section on the procedures for dismissing tenured faculty, there is a sentence that gives the chancellor of the AgCenter the authority to “make exceptions to the timeframes and procedures,” otherwise laid out in the policy.

It is unclear if Richardson relied on the verbiage in that policy to reinstate Baisakh’s tenure.

There is no evidence at this point that the LSU Board of Supervisors was aware of the 2017 decision to remove Baisakh’s tenure and ban him from working with graduate students. Unclear is whether the board would have to approve such an arrangement. (Disclosure: Business Report publisher Rolfe McCollister was a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 2012 to 2018 at the time of the case involving Baisakh.)

This latest case comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Education informing LSU that it has opened a second investigation into LSU’s handling of sexual assault and harassment claims. Two months ago, the federal agency began a probe into how the university reports and investigates crimes on campus.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from an earlier version to reflect that LSU’s central Title IX office and general counsel were involved in the investigation into the Baisakh case.)