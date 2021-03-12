LSU Title IX scandal fallout reaches F. King Alexander at Oregon State

Fallout from LSU’s Title IX scandal has reached Corvallis, Oregon, where a growing number of stakeholders are asking tough questions of Oregon State University President F. King Alexander, who was president of LSU when many of the allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in recent weeks took place.

Late Thursday, OSU’s Board of Trustees sent a statement to Oregon media outlets saying it plans to “fully evaluate” the investigative report, issued March 5 by Husch Blackwell, into sexual misconduct complaints at LSU and would report its findings to the Oregon State community.

The board statement, sent on behalf of the board’s chair and vice chair, acknowledges that its due diligence during the hiring of Alexander failed to uncover mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints or Title IX issues while Alexander was LSU president.

The trustees’ statement came one day after the group that represents OSU faculty, United Academics of Oregon State University, blasted the trustees for failing to “publicly acknowledge the depth of the problem created by (Alexander’s) hiring” and criticized an apology Alexander issued earlier this week to the OSU community.

Alexander “prioritized athletics over protecting victims of sexual harassment and assault,” the letter says, adding, “Alexander’s tepid mea culpa to the OSU community minimizes his responsibility and has done nothing to ameliorate our disgust at his inaction to address the unsavory aspects of his leadership at LSU.”

The letter goes on to say Alexander’s “poor choices at LSU” have undermined important ongoing work at OSU and refers to the board’s 2019 search process that resulted in his hiring as “badly bungled.”

Alexander did not respond to a request from Daily Report seeking comment before this afternoon’s deadline. But he has previously issued a statement apologizing to the LSU community for failing to respond more quickly to requests for adequate funding and support for the Title IX office at LSU, which Alexander created.

The pressure on leadership at Oregon State comes days after LSU’s Title IX scandal spread to the University of Kansas, resulting in the departure of head football coach and former LSU coach Les Miles, who was among those accused in the Husch Blackwell report of sexual misconduct, and the longtime athletic director, Jeff Long, who hired Miles in 2018.