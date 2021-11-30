LSU team advances to national accounting competition

A team of six LSU business students is competing in Deloitte’s national 2022 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge, marking the fourth time a team of Tigers has been selected for the accounting competition.

The LSU team, made up of students in the accounting department, is one of 12 teams advancing to the national competition out of 45 colleges and universities. Team members are Brooks Belanger of Shreveport; Kaitlyn Bowlin of Bossier City; Veronica Cannon of Houston; Carly Carpenter of Baton Rouge; Michael Fernandez of Covington; and Kyle McDonald of Celina, Texas.

In this annual competition, teams are tasked with illustrating how cutting-edge audit technologies could be applied to a real-world business issue. This year’s challenge asks students to explore the role of the audit and assurance profession in companies’ environmental, social and governance reporting. For the preliminary round, teams submitted written submissions for evaluation by a panel of judges comprising Deloitte audit and assurance professionals.

AICC is a national program hosted by the Deloitte Foundation and Deloitte’s Audit Innovation group. The eighth annual national AICC will be in April at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas. See the LSU announcement.