LSU event will bring energy companies, researchers and policymakers together

LSU’s Center for Energy Studies and the Louisiana Board of Regents on Friday will host energy researchers, policymakers and energy companies at an inaugural event focusing on the sector’s future.

The Energy Transition Research Symposium will spotlight efforts to transition the energy sector into more sustainable practices and industries, with presentations on topics such as decarbonization, ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling project, and plugging orphaned wells.

“The purpose is to bring together three groups of people that are very different,” says Greg Upton, an associate research professor at LSU and organizer of the symposium. “We want to foster integration with these three groups.”

Researchers from Tulane, McNeese State, the University of New Orleans, LSU and UL Lafayette will be in attendance, as well as representatives from Shell, ExxonMobil and other leading energy companies.

The event’s agenda also includes programming about solar energy and power grid modernization.

“There are two things these companies are trying to balance. … They need to be more economically efficient and more environmentally conscious,” Upton says, emphasizing the benefits of finding intersections between the two, as well as intersections between research and company initiatives.

The symposium, which takes place Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Energy, Coast and Environment Building on LSU’s campus, is free to attend. Those looking to attend can register here.