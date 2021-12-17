LSU students having a tough time discussing sexual assault

LSU students have more difficulty talking about sexual assault on campus than students at other universities, according to the latest college free speech rankings.

As The Reveille reports, researchers asked students from over 150 universities which issues they found “difficult to have open and honest conversations about” on campus. Fifty-eight percent of LSU students identified sexual assault as such. On average, 39% of college students nationwide reported difficulty discussing sexual assault.

Sexual assault was the third most identified issue among LSU students, behind abortion (60%) and racial inequality (64%).

At LSU, the topic of sexual assault and the university’s Title IX record have been at the forefront of concern among students, faculty and legislators since Novemeber 2020, when a USA Today article revelealed several instances of sexual misconduct that were mishandled by the university. LSU is currently facing three federal lawsuits that allege various LSU employees ignored reports that students or employees experienced sexual assault, according to The Advocate.

The findings from the college free speech survey, released by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education and College Pulse in September, suggest LSU students have more difficulty than other university communities in discussing the issue with fellow students, faculty and administrators. Read the full story.